Jamie Harless named head football coach at Union High School

Jamie Harless named the new football coach at Union High School

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday morning, Union High School named Jamie Harless as the next head coach coach of the Bears football program. No stranger to southwest Virginia, Harless has spent the last 14 seasons at Lord Botetourt.

Harless racked up 134 career wins in Daleville that included four region titles, and three state runner-up nods. His consistency guided him to become the first Lord Botetourt coach to reach 100+ wins.

Harless was a Abingdon high school standout and Emory & Henry College Hall of Famer.