Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider
Trending
Missing woman found dead in Pittsylvania County, man, woman charged with murder in connection with investigation
Craig Co. nesting female Bald Eagle dies from lead poisoning, an all-too-common threat
Botetourt County deputies seize narcotics, arrest two in Daleville traffic stop
The Current

Sports

Champions League: Real Madrid and Man City go again, PSG hosts Chelsea

James Robson

Associated Press

1 / 5
Real Madrid's head coach Alvaro Arbeloa gives instruction inside the box team area during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid in Vigo, Spain, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar)
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, duels for the balls with Celta's Javi Rodriguez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid in Vigo, Spain, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar)
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Newcastle and Manchester City in Newcastle, England, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)
PSG's Desire Doue, right, celebrates with PSG's Bradley Barcola after scoring his side's opening goal during the first-leg of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain in Monaco, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Philippe Magoni)
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique looks out from the bench prior to the first-leg of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain in Monaco, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Philippe Magoni)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Real Madrid's head coach Alvaro Arbeloa gives instruction inside the box team area during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid in Vigo, Spain, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar)

Real Madrid and Manchester City go at it again in the Champions League on Wednesday.

For the fifth season in a row, the rivals have been drawn against each other in European club soccer's biggest competition.

Recommended Videos

By the end of the round of 16 they will have played each other three time this season after meeting in the league phase.

City won 2-1 on that occasion but goes into the latest encounter knowing it has been eliminated by Madrid in each of the last two seasons.

Madrid is missing big names with Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo all out for the 15-time champion.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain hosts Chelsea, the Club World Cup winner.

Chelsea was crowned world champion after victory against PSG in the final last year - and this is a rematch between the giants.

In other games, Arsenal travels to Bayer Leverkusen and Bodø/Glimt hosts Sporting Lisbon.

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.