Mike Evans calls decision to join the 49ers after 12 seasons in Tampa a 'no-brainer'

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The decision to leave Tampa Bay wasn’t easy for Mike Evans after he and his family built strong relationships with the Buccaneers and the community over 12 seasons.

Picking a new spot once he decided to leave was far easier for the star receiver. Evans dove into possible destinations before the start of free agency and made his final decision quickly on Monday after a video call with San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

“I did my research on a lot of teams that I was looking at. I was looking at contenders, guys with good quarterbacks obviously,” Evans said Thursday. “So I was looking at here, Buffalo Bills, teams that needed a number one wide receiver. This was my number one spot on my own. And then I talked to John and Kyle and it solidified it for me. I’ve always been a fan of Kyle. He just talked about how he sees me in this offense and it just made me even happier. It was a no-brainer really after I got on the phone with him.”

After making more than $150 million in his career, Evans turned down a more lucrative offer from the Bucs, according to his agent, to sign with San Francisco on a relatively reasonable three-year contract worth up to $60.4 million with $16.3 million guaranteed.

Evans said a recruiting call from star tight end George Kittle was the final piece that led to his ultimate decision.

“I love money, obviously, like everybody else. But the money was not the biggest factor for me,” he said. “It was just football and something that I can be excited about. I’m super excited. Every time I come to Levi’s Stadium and I see how the crowd is and I’ll see the energy that they bring and the rich history of the San Francisco 49ers, it just excites me. So I feel like it’s given me a second wind in my career. That’s why I chose to come here.”

Evans is coming off an injury-filled 2025 season when he only played eight games and failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his 12-year career.

The Niners needed a proven receiver with the team planning to cut ties with Brandon Aiyuk after placing him on the reserve/left squad list last season after he stopped showing up to rehabilitate a knee injury that had sidelined him since October 2024. Aiyuk had signed a four-year, $120 million extension before the 2024 season but the $27 million that was guaranteed for the 2026 season had been voided.

Evans joins a receiving group that features 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall, veteran Demarcus Robinson and unproven young players Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins. Jauan Jennings, who was the team’s top wideout last season, is set to be a free agent.

Evans said he was impressed by San Francisco's ability to go 12-5 and win a playoff game despite a litany of injuries to players like Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Kittle, Pearsall and quarterback Brock Purdy among others.

“They always compete, even with the injuries last year.” he said. “I feel like they were one piece away and I think that I’m that piece. I look forward to coming here and proving that.”

Evans became the first player in NFL history to have at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first 11 seasons when he hit the mark in the 2024 season finale.

But he has been hampered by injuries the past two seasons, missing three games in 2024 and nine last season because of a hamstring injury and broken collarbone. Evans had only 30 catches for 368 yards and three TDs last season.

Evans has been a Pro Bowler six times and was twice a second-team All-Pro. He has 866 career catches for 13,052 yards and 108 touchdowns. Evans ranks 10th all time in TD catches and his 11 seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving are second most ever to Jerry Rice’s 14.

“I always feel like I got to prove something,” Evans said. “I always felt like I can be better. I want to show that I’m still who people believe that I am, and that’s one of the best to ever do it.”

