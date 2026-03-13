Winter Olympics star Klaebo says he has a concussion from crash in World Cup race

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, poses with the gold medal for the cross country skiing men's 50km mass start classic during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

DRAMMEN – Norwegian cross-country skiing star Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo said Friday he sustained a concussion from a fall in a World Cup race a day earlier but that he was “all good in the hood."

Klaebo, one of the stars of the recent Milan Cortina Games, said he would “take some days off” to recover after his crash involving U.S. skier Ben Ogden during on Thursday.

Recommended Videos

Klaebo posted a photo of himself giving a thumbs-up from a hospital bed, and he included audio of the Bee Gees disco hit “Stayin’ Alive.”

“Took a fall yesterday and hit my head pretty hard, but luckily everything is all good in the hood,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Ended up with a concussion so I'll take some days off from both training and the internet just to make sure everything settles properly. Only got one head, so have to take good care of it.”

Klaebo, who last month set a record for most gold medals (six) won at a single Winter Olympics, also thanked “everyone who reached out and checked in.”

Klaebo's status for the World Cup finals next week in Lake Placid, New York, was unclear.

Thursday's crash happened in a semifinal heat of the men’s sprint competition in Drammen. Ogden lost his balance and fell across the skis of Klaebo, who fell backward and hit his head on the snow.

Klaebo’s 11 career gold medals is also a Winter Olympics record.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics