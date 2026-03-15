Record-breaking Kimi Antonelli starts on pole for F1's Chinese Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy gestures during the drivers parade ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

SHANGHAI – Kimi Antonelli is seeking to convert his record-breaking pole position into a first career Formula 1 win but will have to stay ahead of his Mercedes teammate George Russell at Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix.

Antonelli became the youngest driver to qualify on pole position for an F1 Grand Prix race Saturday. The 19-year-old Italian starts on the front row alongside Russell, who recovered from technical problems to post the second-fastest time.

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They're looking to continue Mercedes dominance in F1's new era of regulations after Russell won last week's Australian Grand Prix and the sprint race in China on Saturday.

Lewis Hamilton in third and Charles Leclerc in fourth have a fast-starting Ferrari which has shown it can challenge Mercedes off the line. Oscar Piastri is fifth for McLaren.

Piastri's teammate, F1 champion Lando Norris, was due to start sixth in the other McLaren but was left stuck in his pit with apparent technical problems as others lined up on the grid.

F1 is racing hours after it announced next month's races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will not go ahead because of the war in the Middle East.

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing