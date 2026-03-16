Going Dancing: Virginia Tech women earn a No. 9 seed for NCAA Tournament

(Adrian Kraus, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Virginia Tech forward Carys Baker (10) handles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Tech women earned a No. 9seed in the Fort Worth Regional for the NCAA Women’s Tournament. The Hokies will take on No. 8 Oregon on Friday, March 20 in Austin, Texas.

The Hokies are coming off a quarterfinals loss in the ACC Tournament against North Carolina.

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Virginia Tech holds a 23-9 overall record, 12-6 in ACC play, in its second season under Megan Duffy.

This March marks the first NCAA Tournament for the Hokies under Duffy.

Also playing in the Fort Worth Regional is Kentucky--led by former Hokies head coach Kenny Brooks.