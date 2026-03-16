Going Dancing: Virginia Tech women earn a No. 9 seed for NCAA Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Tech women earned a No. 9seed in the Fort Worth Regional for the NCAA Women’s Tournament. The Hokies will take on No. 8 Oregon on Friday, March 20 in Austin, Texas.
The Hokies are coming off a quarterfinals loss in the ACC Tournament against North Carolina.
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Virginia Tech holds a 23-9 overall record, 12-6 in ACC play, in its second season under Megan Duffy.
This March marks the first NCAA Tournament for the Hokies under Duffy.
Also playing in the Fort Worth Regional is Kentucky--led by former Hokies head coach Kenny Brooks.