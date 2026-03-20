Summit Sportsplex hosts Super Bowl Champion, Hall of Famer Ray Lewis

ROANOKE, Va. – A newly named sports facility in Roanoke played host to a Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer delivering a message of perseverance and self-identity to local students.

Ray Lewis spoke to hundreds gathered at the Summit Sportsplex, encouraging them to embrace their individuality and not be defined by outside labels.

“Every one of you has something so special and so unique inside of you,” Lewis said. “If you let this world title you, you’ve already lost.”

The former Baltimore Ravens linebacker shared lessons from his life, including his upbringing and experiences navigating the pressures of professional football. His message, he said, has taken on deeper meaning following the death of his son in recent years.

“It’s letting them know that you’re not the only one going through it,” Lewis said. “Where you are, I’ve been through that — and sometimes many times over. But you have to understand, you are the only one that’s going to change your future.”

Lewis emphasized the importance of resilience amid criticism and distractions, particularly in the age of social media.

“You’re going to have naysayers and outside noise, but you have to take identity with who you are,” he said.

Local leaders said the event reflects a broader effort to provide students with guidance beyond the classroom. Roanoke City Superintendent, Dr. Verletta White, stressed the importance of helping young people stay focused during difficult times.

“It’s important that we instill in our young people how to push through those hard times, how to have courage and stay committed to what matters,” White said. “Put distractions aside and keep moving forward.”

The appearance also highlighted a new partnership between Summit Sportsplex and local school systems, including Roanoke City Public Schools, aimed at bringing impactful speakers and programs to students.

Lewis said he plans to continue sharing his message, with a new book expected to be released in the coming months.