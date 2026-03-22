Tyler Reddick wins at Darlington in 4th NASCAR win this season for Michael Jordan's team

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A malfunctioning battery, a cool suit that got very hot and a big deficit to the leader with less than 50 laps remaining at Darlington Raceway.

The “Track Too Tough To Tame” tested Tyler Reddick in every way possible Sunday, and this year’s top star in NASCAR naturally passed with flying colors for his fourth victory of the season.

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“I know never to give up,” said Reddick, who broke through after three runner-up finishes on the tricky 1.366-mile oval. “I think it’s very fitting that when we finally get our first win here at Darlington that ‘The Lady in Black’ would test us like that. We’ve been so close so many times.”

Starting on the pole position for the 23XI Racing team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, Reddick led 77 laps in the No. 45 Toyota for his 12th career victory. Chasing down Brad Keselowski after his final pit stop, Reddick breezed to a 5.847-second margin of victory.

Ryan Blaney finished third, followed by Carson Hocevar and Austin Cindric.

The problems started on the first lap for Reddick, who radioed his team about an alternator problem that caused his voltage to drop dangerously low. The team swapped a battery with larger capacity into his Camry after the first stage, but the charging problems remained.

Reddick had to toggle off his cockpit fans and the power to his cool suit, which provides driver comfort through a water circulation system. During a later pit stop, Reddick pumped water out of the suit, which had begun to cook because of temperatures in the high-80s.

“The battery wasn’t charging at all,” Reddick said. “All day long just not running fans and sweating my tail off inside the race car. We knew it was going to be physical. Really wore out, but I guess I don’t need as much of that cooling stuff as I normally have.”

It might not quite have been a performance on par with the “flu game” that Jordan delivered in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, but it still pleased the basketball great.

“Pretty sure it’s frustrating for him because he had an unbelievable car, and I think the key to him winning was just keeping his head,” said Jordan, who has been on hand for every Reddick win this season and got to celebrate Sunday at a track he attended with his family decades ago as a child growing up in North Carolina. “We just had to get the car right, and I think he did an unbelievable job. I just wanted everything to be good, because once he gets back out there, then I feel like his competitive juices are going to carry him all the way to the end. He earned it all week, and I’m real proud of the team.”

Keselowski led a race-high six times for 142 laps. But the Roush Fenway Keselowski driver made his final pit stop four laps earlier than Reddick, who made the most of fresher rubber to erase a seven-second gap and complete the winning pass on the 266th of 293 laps.

“We didn’t have the best car today, not compared to Tyler,” Keselowski said. “Tyler drove a hell of a race, and he’s driving a rocket and making it count right now.”

Reddick began the season with a Daytona 500 win on the way to becoming the first driver in NASCAR history to win the first three races of the season. He joined NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt (1987) and Bill Elliott (1992) as the only Cup drivers to win four of the first six races in a season.

Reviewing a new rules package

Tire management always matters on Darlington’s abrasive surface, and drivers wrestled Sunday with increased wear because of new car regulations.

But despite predictions of chaos from a 12% increase of horsepower and a 25% reduction in downforce (which helps maintain traction through the turns at high speed), drivers mostly kept their cars from careening out of control.

The race featured four yellow flags — including only one for a multicar incident — the fewest caution periods at Darlington since there were three in the March 21, 1999, race that was shortened by rain. The last full-length race at Darlington with fewer than four cautions was the 1998 Southern 500, which had two yellows on Sept. 6, 1998.

“A lot of fun today sliding around,” said Blaney, who overcame two mediocre pit stops for a career-best third at Darlington. “I thought the package was really fun.”

Tame start

Despite predictions of nonstop chaos because of the new car regulations, the first 91 laps unfolded under the green flag without interruption. It marked the fifth consecutive race in which the first stage was completed with the caution flag staying holstered.

Up next

The NASCAR Cup Series will race at Martinsville Speedway, the first short track of the 2026 season, on Sunday, March 29. A year ago, Denny Hamlin snapped a 31-race winless streak with his first victory in 10 years at Martinsville, where he has a series-leading six wins.

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing