WNIT Second Round | Radford’s postseason run halted at Arkansas St., 83-52

JONESBORO, Ar. – Radford’s women’s basketball team saw its first postseason run since 2019 come to an end Monday night with an 83-52 loss to Arkansas State at First National Bank Arena.

Radford (23-13) finished its season with the most games played in program history (36) and its highest win total since 2018-19, tying for the fifth-most in program history.

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Joi Williams led the Highlanders with 18 points, knocking down four 3-pointers to tie the program’s single-season record of 95, matching Ayana Avery’s mark set in 2013-14.

Arkansas State set the tone early, opening on a 6-0 run before Georgia Simonsen scored Radford’s first basket. The Highlanders briefly cut the deficit to two on free throws by Williams and held the Red Wolves scoreless for nearly four minutes in the first quarter. However, Arkansas State closed the period on a 10-2 run to take a 10-point lead.

Radford struggled offensively in the second quarter, snapping a lengthy drought on a basket inside by Simonsen. Arkansas State extended its advantage from beyond the arc, hitting five 3-pointers in the period to build a 42-22 halftime lead. Williams connected on two 3s for the Highlanders.

Radford showed life early in the second half as Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 14. Simonsen added points in the paint, and a three-point play by Ellie Taylor brought the Highlanders within 11 midway through the third quarter. The surge capped a 16-7 run to open the half.

Arkansas State responded with a 7-0 run late in the third to push the lead back to 17 entering the final quarter. The Red Wolves maintained control down the stretch, finishing the game on a 9-0 run to seal the victory.

The loss ends Radford’s postseason appearance, while Arkansas State advances.