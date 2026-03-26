Former UVA men’s basketball Assistant Aldrich named Pepperdine Head Coach

Longwood head coach Griff Aldrich celebrates a victory with fans and students following an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big South Conference men's tournament on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Pepperdine has hired Griff Aldrich as its new men’s basketball coach, the school announced Thursday.

Aldrich arrives after one season as associate head coach at University of Virginia, where he helped guide the Cavaliers to a 30–6 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

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The 51-year-old replaces Ed Schilling, who was dismissed earlier this month following two seasons leading the Waves. Pepperdine finished 9–23 this past season and went 4–14 in West Coast Conference play.

Aldrich brings prior head coaching experience from Longwood University, where he compiled a 127–100 record over seven seasons. He led the Lancers to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2022 and 2024 and captured multiple Big South titles, establishing the program as a consistent conference contender.

Before returning to Virginia, Aldrich built a reputation as a program developer, including a stint at UMBC and a role in its historic 2018 NCAA Tournament upset of Virginia.

At Pepperdine, Aldrich takes over a program seeking stability and a turnaround in the competitive West Coast Conference. The Waves have struggled in recent seasons, finishing near the bottom of the league standings in back-to-back years.

Aldrich is expected to begin assembling his staff immediately as he prepares for his first season in Malibu.