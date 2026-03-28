Latson, Johnson power South Carolina past Oklahoma to reach the Elite Eight of women's March Madness

South Carolina guard Ta'niya Latson, center right, shoots over Oklahoma forward Sahara Williams (6) during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Ta’Niya Latson scored 28 points and Raven Johnson added 18 to help top-seed South Carolina beat No. 4 seed Oklahoma 94-68 on Saturday and advance to the Elite Eight of the women's March Madness tournament.

South Carolina will face the winner of the TCU-Virginia game on Monday night for the chance to go to the Final Four in Phoenix from the Sacramento 4 Regional.

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The Gamecocks have advanced to the national semifinals in six of the past eight Final Fours and won three national championships during that stretch. Oklahoma was looking for its first trip to the regional since the 2009-10 season which was the Sonners last time in the Final Four.

The Gamecocks (34-3) jumped out to a strong start behind Latson, who was playing in her first Sweet 16. The senior guard played the first three years of her career at Florida State before coming to South Carolina this season. She scored eight of the teams first 10 points as the Gamecocks went up 10-0.

Johnson scoring nine points as the Gamecocks were up 23-13 after the first quarter.

Oklahoma (26-8) turned the ball over on three of its first four possessions in the second quarter and South Carolina took advantage. Latson's four-point play with 46 seconds left in the half made it 47-28. The Sooners got a stop on the next possession, but Sahara Williams missed a wide-open layup just before the buzzer.

Latson finished the first half with 18 points and Johnson had 16. Second-team AP All-America Joyce Edwards was scoreless in the opening 20 minutes. It didn't matter as the Gamecocks had enough offense from Latson and Johnson.

South Carolina got Edwards more involved in the second half as she scored the team's first four points in the third quarter as the Gamecocks gave Oklahoma no shot at a comeback. Edwards finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

Aaliyah Chavez scored 21 points and Raegan Beers added 14 to lead the Sooners.

The two teams met earlier this season. Oklahoma handed South Carolina its lone regular-season Southeastern Conference loss with a 94-82 overtime victory.

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The Gamecocks don't have too much history with either TCU or Virginia as a team, but coach Dawn Staley starred for the Cavaliers and led them to three Final Fours in her time as a player. The two teams played in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2018. South Carolina faced TCU two years ago in the regular season and routed the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness