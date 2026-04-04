Slow start, missed opportunities stifle Salem in season’s first loss

A six run top of the second inning and three allowed runs in the top of the 9th were the demise of the RidgeYaks on Friday night for the first loss of the season.

Despite giving up six runs in the top of the second, the RidgeYaks would battle back in the same inning with four of their own runs, three of them off the bat of Stanley Tucker in his first game since 2024.

The RidgeYaks rattled off six unanswered runs from the fourth to the sixth inning, including another RBI from Tucker and a two run homer from Anderson Fermin.

The Yaks would give two runs back in the top of the seventh, but imploded in the top of the 9th giving up three runs. Wuilliams Rodriguez was charged with the blown save.

In the bottom of the 9th, the Yaks were in perfect position to not only tie but win the game, but squandered a bases loaded opportunity.

The RidgeYaks are back in action on Saturday with first pitch against Delmarva coming at 6:35 p.m.