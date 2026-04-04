Tigers place Justin Verlander on 15-day injured list with hip injury

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander wipes his brow as he walks off the field during the fourth inning of an opening-day baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, March 30, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

DETROIT – Justin Verlander's long-awaited return to Comerica Park as a member of the Detroit Tigers was put on hold Saturday.

Verlander, the major league's oldest active player at 43, was placed on the 15-day injured list with left hip inflammation. On Sunday night, Verlander was scheduled to make his first start in a Tigers uniform at Detroit's home park since Aug. 20, 2017.

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“It's frustrating for me, obviously,” Verlander said. “I also know a lot of fans were excited about tomorrow night.”

Verlander was dealt to Houston at the trade deadline in 2017. He re-signed with Detroit on a one-year, $13 million contract in February after spending last season with San Francisco.

Verlander made 380 starts for Detroit from 2005-17. In his first start this season, Verlander gave up five runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings on Monday against Arizona and took the loss.

The injury popped up during that start. Verlander said it wasn't serious and that he might have been able to pitch on Sunday but the organization wanted to take a cautious approach.

“It was really sore the next day or two but it's been trending in the right direction,” he said. “So it was kind of a wait-and-see game if it could get good enough. To be quite frank, it probably is good enough if we wanted to push it. But AJ (manager AJ Hinch) and the front office — and I agree with them — felt it was not the time of year to do that. And unfortunately we don't have an off-day to finagle with it, which also kind of hurts.”

Verlander believes he'll have a short stay on the IL.

“It's not ideal but nothing too bad,” he said. “I think we got it under control.”

RHP Keider Montero was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and is expected to start the finale of a three-game series against St. Louis.

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