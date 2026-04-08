Rail Yard Dawgs entering postseason with momentum

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs are heading into the postseason with momentum after securing the No. 3 seed and completing a historic road sweep of Peoria over the weekend.

The Dawgs closed the regular season by winning four of their final five games, overcoming injuries, midseason call-ups and roster changes while maintaining chemistry down the stretch. Now in the franchise’s 10th season, the team is looking to make another deep playoff run and deliver a championship to the Star City.

Head coach Dan Bremner said the team’s mindset will be critical as the intensity ramps up in the postseason.

“It’s going to hurt — you accept that ahead of time,” Bremner said. “If you’ve already embraced that, you go through the wall and you don’t really care. That’s what I saw the last couple games with our guys. If we can maintain that mentality, it’s going to give us a chance, and that’s all you can really ask for.”

Forward Khristian Acosta said the team’s familiarity has made it easier to stay consistent despite the roster movement throughout the season.

“For me personally, I’m just very comfortable here with all the guys and the coaches,” Acosta said. “It’s really easy to come back and get right back into it with the group.”

Gustav Müller, who recently returned after a stint in Worcester, credited both the players and coaching staff for building a cohesive roster.

“Kudos to these guys and the coaching staff for the transactions they made,” Müller said. “They brought in some really good guys, and the college players fit the system well. It’s really just a ‘dog mentality’ — that’s what we have here. You’ve got to be a dog to want to be here.”

With that mindset, the Dawgs now turn their focus to the playoffs, aiming to carry their late-season form into a potential championship run.