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Sports

Thunderbolts score three unanswered, beat Rail Yard Dawgs in semifinals opener

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

ROANOKE, Va. – The Evansville Thunderbolts scored three unanswered power-play goals in the third period to defeat the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-1 on Friday night in Game 1 of the SPHL President’s Cup semifinals.

Roanoke carried a 1-0 lead into the final period, but Evansville capitalized on special teams to take control and secure a one-game-to-none lead in the series.

After a scoreless first period in which Evansville held a 16-9 shots-on-goal advantage, the Dawgs broke through late in the second. With multiple penalties creating a 5-on-3 advantage for Evansville, Roanoke killed off two infractions before Matt O’Dea exited the penalty box and converted a breakaway opportunity off an outlet pass from Bryce Martin.

O’Dea beat goaltender Khristian Stead glove side with six seconds remaining in the period for a shorthanded goal, giving Roanoke a 1-0 lead at the second intermission.

Evansville responded quickly in the third. Myles Abbate tied the game just 34 seconds into the period with a power-play goal, capitalizing on the remaining time from a Roanoke penalty.

Tyson Gilmour and Aaron Huffnagle added power-play goals later in the period as Evansville finished 3-for-8 with the man advantage. Roanoke struggled on its opportunities, going 0-for-10 on the power play.

The teams entered the semifinals following contrasting first-round performances. Roanoke swept Birmingham in two games, while Evansville advanced with a three-game series win over Pensacola, clinching the series in overtime.

Game 2 of the series will be played Saturday night at the Berglund Center before the matchup shifts to Evansville.

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