Finstrom’s heroic goal lifts Rail Yard Dawgs past Thunderbolts, evens series

Saturday was a day for the Dawgs, as the Rail Yard Dawgs evened their five game series with the Evansville Thunderbolts at one game a piece with a 4-3 win.

The Rail Yard Dawgs jumped out to a 3-1 lead courtesy of Matt Dorsey, Ryan Reifler and Gustav Muller finding the back of the net all before the beginning of the third period.

In the third however, the Thunderbolts battled back to tie the game at 3-3, putting the Dawgs in a tough spot with under 10 minutes to play.

Noah Finstrom would play postseason hero Saturday night, finding twine with just over six minutes to go.

The win evens the series at 1-1 and heads back to Evansville, making it a best of three series now. Puck drops in Evansville on Wednesday at 8 p.m.