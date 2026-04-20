Cave Spring, Radford celebrate student-athletes with signing days

Dreams turned to reality on Monday for Cave Spring and Radford student-athletes as they officially put pen to paper, signifying their college commitments.
Cave Spring featured 12 different student-athletes committing to continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level.
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They are as follows:
Baseball
Sheldon Smith - Ferrum College
Boys Basketball
Shawn Turner - Ferrum College
Ethan Jones - Mansfield
Football
Oliver Layell - Averett
Cam Wilson - Randolph-Macon
Girls soccer
Riley Guzo - Franklin and Marshall
Boys soccer
Kevante John - Concord
Track
James Murphy - Ferrum College
Maekayla Scott - Richard Bland
Brock Ward - Lynchburg
Abby Kidd - Concord
At Radford, four student-athletes celebrated their signing days, with each one staying local.
Football
Cole Martin - W&L
Louis Webster - Roanoke College
Tennis
Lydia Pratt - Roanoke College
Swim and dive
Tattiannah Bernier - Hollins