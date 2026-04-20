Cave Spring, Radford celebrate student-athletes with signing days

Dreams turned to reality on Monday for Cave Spring and Radford student-athletes as they officially put pen to paper, signifying their college commitments.

Cave Spring featured 12 different student-athletes committing to continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

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They are as follows:

Baseball

Sheldon Smith - Ferrum College

Boys Basketball

Shawn Turner - Ferrum College

Ethan Jones - Mansfield

Football

Oliver Layell - Averett

Cam Wilson - Randolph-Macon

Girls soccer

Riley Guzo - Franklin and Marshall

Boys soccer

Kevante John - Concord

Track

James Murphy - Ferrum College

Maekayla Scott - Richard Bland

Brock Ward - Lynchburg

Abby Kidd - Concord

At Radford, four student-athletes celebrated their signing days, with each one staying local.

Football

Cole Martin - W&L

Louis Webster - Roanoke College

Tennis

Lydia Pratt - Roanoke College

Swim and dive

Tattiannah Bernier - Hollins