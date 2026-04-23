Disastrous third period pins Rail Yard Dawgs behind Evansville

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs stressed the importance of the third period all week leading into game three of their SPHL semifinal game against Evansville.

It was the third period that downed the Dawgs once again on Wednesday night however, as the Thunderbolts scored three goals to beat Roanoke 4-1, making game four an elimination game.

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After a scoreless first period, both teams got on the board in the second, as Gustav Muller net his fifth goal of the playoffs for the Dawgs to tie the game up at 1-1.

The aforementioned third period is where things went south for Roanoke.

After a nearly perfect period, the Thunderbolts rattled off three straight goals within two minutes of each other, all of them coming within the last three minutes of play.

Roanoke turns to Thursday where they will either extend their season a few days longer or have it ended on the road.