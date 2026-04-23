Glenvar girls soccer remains undefeated with 2-1 comeback win

Glenvar’s girls soccer team mounted a second-half comeback to defeat Franklin County 2-1 on Tuesday, maintaining a perfect 10-0 record.

Franklin County struck first, capitalizing on a corner kick to take a 1-0 lead. The Eagles controlled much of the early tempo, pressuring Glenvar’s back line and limiting clear scoring chances.

Glenvar regrouped after halftime and began to find rhythm in possession. The Highlanders broke through twice, scoring the equalizer and eventual game winner.

Glenvar takes their 10-0 record to Martinsville on Monday at 6 p.m. while Franklin County looks to regroup against William Fleming on Friday at 7 p.m.