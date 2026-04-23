Lord Botetourt signing day

DALEVILLE, Va. – Eight student-athletes at Lord Botetourt High School signed to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level, highlighting another strong senior class during a recent signing day ceremony.

From the track and field program, Caleb Miller and Triston Graves will attend Radford University.

In baseball, Brady Kish signed with Averett University, while Jaiden Dann will play basketball at Eastern University.

On the wrestling mat, James Dean is headed to Liberty University, and Serenity Shearer will compete for Randolph College.

From the football program, “1st and 10” honoree Quinten Jones signed with Randolph-Macon College, and Angel Rigney will continue his career at Bluefield University.

The ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of the Cavaliers’ senior class as they prepare to compete at the next level.