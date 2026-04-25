1st and 10 Trophy Tour | Glenvar's Brody Dawyot

BASSETT, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour wraps up with a return trip to Glenvar High School to honor one of the most decorated athletes to battle on the football field.

Brody Dawyot made a name for himself during his time as a Highlander and he ended up leaving an historic mark when it was all said and done.

Dawyot ended his career as the VHSL record holder for most career touchdown passes (134) and he finished second all-time in the VHSL with over 12,000 passing yards. His efforts earned him the 1st and 10 Player of the Year honor for the 2025 season.

“It’s been a long journey,” Dawyot said. “I mean, all the coaches pushing me, all the players pushing me, my teammates. I mean, I’m blessed to be able to call them my family now. They pushed me like crazy to be able to be where I’m at right now. So, I mean, I’m just very blessed for them.”

With his high school career behind him, Dawyot is already in college as an early enrollee at UNC-Charlotte.