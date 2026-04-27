Poehling scores early in OT, Ducks push Oilers to the brink with 4-3 win in Game 4

Anaheim Ducks players celebrate a goal by left wing Jeffrey Viel during the third period of Game 4 in the first round of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers, Sunday, April 26, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Ryan Poehling scored 2:29 into overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks pushed Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers to the brink of first-round elimination with a 4-3 victory in Game 4 on Sunday night.

Jeffrey Viel tied it with 6:29 left in regulation for the Ducks, who rallied from an early two-goal deficit and another third-period hole before taking a 3-1 series lead with their third consecutive victory over the back-to-back Western Conference champion Oilers.

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The Ducks won when Poehling's sharp-angled shot reluctantly trickled under Edmonton goalie Tristan Jarry, who had played well in his first playoff start for his new team. An extensive video review revealed no reason to overturn the judgment on the ice that the puck had barely crossed the goal line underneath Jarry's skate.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Edmonton.

Cutter Gauthier and Mikael Granlund scored power-play goals in the second period for the Ducks, whose first playoff series in eight years has been an exciting demonstration of their revamped roster's ample skill. Lukas Dostal stopped 24 shots for Anaheim, which has scored 20 goals in four games against the vaunted Oilers.

Evan Bouchard scored a tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Jarry made 34 saves for the Oilers. Kasperi Kapanen and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored first-period goals.

Edmonton nearly won it late in regulation, but Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal made a spectacular, sprawling pad save to deny McDavid on a late breakaway. The Oilers' superstar center has a goal and two assists in the series.

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