RidgeYaks blanked in series finale

The Salem RidgeYaks capped a series to forget with a shutout loss on Sunday, falling to the Fredericksburg Nationals 7-0.

Fredericksburg broke the game open with early run support and never looked back, scoring in multiple innings while its pitching staff kept Salem’s offense off balance throughout.

Salem struggled to generate offense against Fredericksburg pitching, managing only three hits and failing to capitalize on limited opportunities. The RidgeYaks were unable to advance runners consistently and did not mount a serious rally at any point in the game.

The RidgeYaks are back in action on Tuesday, taking on Wilson at 6:05 p.m.