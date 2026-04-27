Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
53º
Join Insider
Trending
Rocky Mount Mayor Holland Perdue announces Virginia State Bar suspension in social media post Friday night
Two arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust in Botetourt County
Roanoke’s 34th annual Pride Festival held at Elmwood Park
The Current

Sports

RidgeYaks blanked in series finale

Spencer Pierce, WSLS Sports Anchor/Reporter

The Salem RidgeYaks capped a series to forget with a shutout loss on Sunday, falling to the Fredericksburg Nationals 7-0.

Fredericksburg broke the game open with early run support and never looked back, scoring in multiple innings while its pitching staff kept Salem’s offense off balance throughout.

Salem struggled to generate offense against Fredericksburg pitching, managing only three hits and failing to capitalize on limited opportunities. The RidgeYaks were unable to advance runners consistently and did not mount a serious rally at any point in the game.

The RidgeYaks are back in action on Tuesday, taking on Wilson at 6:05 p.m.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.