Theodore's overtime goal lifts Golden Knights to 5-4 win over Mammoth; series tied at 2-all

Utah Mammoth right wing Clayton Keller, center left, reacts to scoring a goal with teammates Utah Mammoth defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, center right, Utah Mammoth left wing Lawson Crouse, right, and Utah Mammoth defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, left, during the third period of Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Monday, April 27, 2026, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

SALT LAKE CITY – Shea Theodore scored on a snap shot from the high slot with 51.5 seconds left in overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Utah Mammoth 5-4 on Monday night after squandering a three-goal lead, tying the first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

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The Golden Knights appeared to have won the game earlier in OT when Pavel Dorofeyev tapped in a loose puck with 9:41 left, but the apparent score was waved off when it was determined Vegas was offsides.

Vegas' Brett Howden scored his second goal of the game on a tip-in with 9:35 remaining in the third period, and the goal forced overtime after Utah had stormed back with four straight goals.

The Golden Knights raced out to a 3-0 lead with two goals in the first and one early in the second by Dorofeyev, Howden, and Cole Smith.

Utah countered with four straight scores, capped by Clayton Keller’s wrist shot off a deflection for a 4-3 lead at the 5:10 mark of the third period.

Utah’s Karel Vejmelka had 31 stops. Carter Hart had 27 saves for Vegas.

Facing a three-goal deficit, Utah’s Nick Schmaltz and Ian Cole scored 29 seconds apart in the second period to set the Mammoth’s comeback in motion. Schmaltz got Utah on the board at the 8:04 mark, and Cole followed with a 50-foot slapshot at 8:33 of the second.

Michael Carcone tied it on another slapshot at 1:44 of the third.

Dorofeyev flicked home a wrist shot to put the Golden Knights in front just 72 seconds into the first. Howden then threaded another wrist shot past Vejmelka’s skate for a short-handed goal with 1:22 left in the period.

Smith’s tip-in at 3:27 of the second gave the Golden Knights their third goal.

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AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl