Cave Spring girls soccer tops Salem to stay unbeaten

Cave Spring girls soccer used a strong offensive attack on Tuesday to down Salem 6-1, as the Knights improve to 12-0.

The Knights and Spartans were tied up at 1-1 before Cave Spring’s Gabriella Carnevali set up Scottie Leonard to take a 2-1 lead into the half. From there, the Knights never looked back, adding four second half goals, including Rory Basel scoring just moments into the half.

Cave Spring is outscoring opponents 72-3 this season and looks to make it an even more lopsided number when they take on Patrick Henry on Friday at 7 p.m.

Salem looks to bounce back against Lord Botetourt on Wednesday at 7 p.m.