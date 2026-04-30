2026 Liberty Flames football schedule

FILE - Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell leads his team onto the field to face UTEP in an NCAA college football game on Nov. 25, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty finalized its 2026 football schedule Wednesday after Conference USA released the Flames’ eight league matchups.

The slate features four nonconference games and eight conference contests as Liberty looks to capture its second Conference USA title.

Recommended Videos

The season opens Sept. 5 on the road against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Virginia, renewing the “Battle of the Blue Ridge.” The Flames then return home to host Gardner-Webb on Sept. 12 and Ball State on Sept. 19 at Williams Stadium before traveling to Coastal Carolina for a Thursday night game on Sept. 24.

Liberty begins conference play Oct. 2 with a Friday night road game at Delaware. The Flames follow with a Thursday home matchup against Sam Houston on Oct. 8 as part of the program’s “Midweek on the Mountain” series.

Midweek play continues Oct. 21 when Liberty travels to defending Conference USA champion Kennesaw State.

The Flames’ Homecoming and Hall of Fame weekend is scheduled for Oct. 31 against FIU in Lynchburg.

Liberty closes the regular season with a mix of home and road games, traveling to New Mexico State on Nov. 7 and Missouri State on Nov. 28. The Flames will host Middle Tennessee on Nov. 14 and Western Kentucky on Nov. 21.

The Conference USA Football Championship is set for Dec. 4 at the home stadium of the regular-season champion and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

2026 Liberty Football Schedule