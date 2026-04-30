Roanoke softball gearing up for ODAC tournament

A taxing softball season is coming to a head in the ODAC, with the conference tournament making its way to Salem’s Moyer Complex to begin the month of May. For a storied program like the Roanoke Maroons, this season hasn’t been as smooth of sailing as they’d like. In fact, there was plenty of work to be done in February in order to make it a memorable May.

“I think we struggled with positivity, self-talk, mentality and things like that early in the season,” said Junior Outfielder Carsyn Michaels. “As we continue through the season, just constantly encouraging each other and pushing each other to be the very best we can be, I think it carries.”

The Maroons head into the conference tournament with a winning record at 20-18, but on a team full of past high school softball champions and high level high school players, that trophy winning DNA doesn’t just disappear.

“It shows that they can play with performance anxiety, so they know what it feels like to go out there,” said Head Coach of the Maroons, Mike Mitchell. “No matter what level it is, you have anxiety of that, but you’ve got to learn how to play with that anxiety, and it’s kind of mindful discipline.”

With fourth seeded Lynchburg looming large as the Maroons opening round opponent, Roanoke must go backwards in order to advance forward, which means taking it back to basics.

“Keeping the game as simple as it’s been all year,” said Junior pitcher Baylee Compton. “We had a rough start at the beginning of the year, but we kind of shifted our mindset to be one pitch at a time, one inning at a time. We’re not focusing on the big picture right now.”

“I think having that kind of experience is just letting us settle down a little bit. I think we’ll be fine. We just need to have confidence in ourselves and settle a little bit,” added Haleigh Vaughan, a Junior third baseman.

The Maroons throw first pitch at 7:30 Friday night and if they are to advance, set themselves up with a date against either #8 seeded Guilford or undefeated, 40-0 Virginia Wesleyan.