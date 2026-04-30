Skip to main content
Clear icon
62º
Join Insider
Trending
Supreme Court weakens a landmark Civil Rights-era law and aids GOP efforts to control the House
Virginia Supreme Court weighs fate of redistricting amendment
Virginia State Police launch “Operation Drive Safe 220″ safety initiative
Rich Creek Mayor arrested on public intoxication charge

Sports

Yasir Al-Rumayyan leaving board of LIV Golf as Saudi funding dries up, report says

Doug Ferguson

Associated Press

1 / 5
FILE - LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, left, applauds Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, at the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago tournament Sept. 18, 2022, in Sugar Hill, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
FILE - Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC hits his shot from the first tee during the first round of LIV Golf Mexico City at Club de Golf Chapultepec on Thursday, April 16, 2026 in Naucalpan, Mexico. (Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf via AP, File)
FILE - Captain Bryson DeChambeau, of Crushers GC, waves to the fans at the 17th tee during the third round of LIV Golf South Africa at The Club at Steyn City, Saturday, March 21, 2026 in Midrand, South Africa. (Pedro Salado/LIV Golf via AP, File)
FILE - A general view of the 18th hole flag pole during the first round of LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Friday, March 1, 2024 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Matthew Harris/LIV Golf via AP, File)
FILE - Captain Jon Rahm, of Legion XIII, makes his way to the course before the final round of LIV Golf Mexico City at Club de Golf Chapultepec, Sunday, April 19, 2026 in Naucalpan, Mexico. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP, File)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FILE - LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, left, applauds Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, at the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago tournament Sept. 18, 2022, in Sugar Hill, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund who was behind the creation of LIV Golf, is resigning as LIV chairman as the league seeks a new strategy without Saudi funding, according to a report published Wednesday night.

Sports Business Journal cited three people briefed on the development. LIV Golf was planning announce on Thursday a strategy for moving forward without its primary financial backer, including a new board and plans to seek outside financial partners.

Recommended Videos

LIV Golf did not immediately comment. Any decisions involving Al-Rumayyan would likely come from the PIF, which he has governed since 2015.

Al-Rumayyan is passionate about golf and long wanted a seat at the table. He signed a framework agreement in 2023 with the PGA Tour and European tour. The deal never materialized except for ending antitrust lawsuits.

Scott O'Neil, who replaced Greg Norman last year as CEO of LIV Golf, had told London-based TNT two weeks ago during LIV's Mexico City event that Saudi funding was good through the 2026 season and he would “work like crazy” to create a solid business plan.

That raised questions about whether LIV Golf could keep some of its top players once their lucrative contracts expired. With financial muscle from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, LIV Golf was able to spend $1 billion to land the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith and eventually Jon Rahm, the last big signing at the end of 2023.

The “Money in Sport” newsletter reported earlier this year that LIV Golf already had spent $5 billion since the league launched in 2022, a figure that would be $6 billion by the end of this year.

Players have been aware Saudi funding would not be available after this season. DeChambeau said in an interview with the “Flushing It” social media site that “as long as LIV is here, I would figure out a way for it to make sense.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.