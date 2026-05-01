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Robusta is in the Kentucky Derby field with Right to Party out

Stephen Whyno

Associated Press

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Kentucky Derby alternate Robusta works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kentucky Derby alternate Robusta works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kentucky Derby entrant Right To Party works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kentucky Derby alternate Robusta works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Cristian Torres is getting the chance to ride in his first Kentucky Derby after Kenny McPeek-trained Right to Party was scratched on Friday, with Doug O'Neill's Robusta drawing into the field.

The jockey looked to be out of luck after Silent Tactic was ruled out earlier this week because of a foot injury. Trainer Mark Casse said it was an easy decision in the best interests of the horse but that he felt badly for Torres.

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With Robusta getting in off the also-eligible list, O’Neill tapped Torres for the mount because Emisael Jaramillo was already booked to ride at Santa Anita Park in California on Saturday.

Robusta is the final horse eligible for the opening leg of the Triple Crown. Any additional departures would drop the field from the maximum of 20.

In addition to Right to Party and Silent Tactic, Brad Cox scratched Fulleffort after an X-ray revealed a chip and fluid in the colt's left hind ankle.

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AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.