ODAC Softball: Lynchburg beats Roanoke 3-2 in walk-off fashion

SALEM, Va. – The University of Lynchburg softball team added another dramatic finish to its 2026 season Friday night, defeating Roanoke College 3-2 on a walk-off hit in the ODAC Championship Tournament.

With the game tied and the winning run on third base in the bottom of the seventh inning, Sarah Watts delivered a single to center field to score Kourtney Kidd and secure the victory for the Hornets.

Lynchburg (25-16) collected seven hits in the contest, led by Alex Love and Bryanna Orange with two hits apiece. Watts recorded the game-winning RBI, while Orange also drove in a run. Helen Maddux doubled and scored, and Zoë Elliott crossed the plate as the tying run in the seventh after being hit by a pitch.

Kate Charlton pitched a complete game for Lynchburg, allowing two runs, one earned, on six hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Roanoke (20-19) opened the scoring in the first inning, taking advantage of a Lynchburg error to go ahead 1-0. The Hornets responded in the second inning when Maddux doubled and later scored on an RBI single by Orange to tie the game.

The Maroons regained a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning on a double by Carsyn Michaels that drove in a run. Charlton limited further damage and kept Lynchburg within striking distance.

In the seventh, Elliott reached base after being hit by a pitch, and Orange followed with a single. A sacrifice bunt by Layla Lietzan led to a Roanoke error that allowed Elliott to score the tying run, while Kidd advanced to third. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Watts delivered the game-winning hit.

With the victory, Lynchburg advances to face Virginia Wesleyan in the next round of the ODAC Championship Tournament. Roanoke will play Guilford in an elimination game Saturday.