Roanoke softball stays alive in ODAC playoffs

Roanoke softball fell on Friday night in the ODAC tournament via walkoff, but thanks to the conference’s double elimination process, had the chance to bounce back and extend their season.

They would do just that, as the Maroons beat Guilford 1-0 to stay alive, and then took down Lynchburg 8-5, advancing to the ODAC semifinals.

Against Guilford, the Maroons won a pitcher’s duel by scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning off the bat of Allie Bell. Aniyah Blake came racing home to score, and the Maroons kept their season alive.

In game two of Saturday, the Maroons offense exploded, scoring eight runs.

Kiran Kapur led the way with three hits and three RBI, while Heather McQueeney added two RBI of her own.

The Maroons now advance to the ODAC semifinals on Sunday and will take on Bridgewater at noon.