Cosmo Invitational Track and Field Meet celebrates 59th year with tight races at the top

59 years of the Cosmopolitan Track and Field meet all culminated in an exciting day at William Fleming on Saturday.

The event brings together the areas best middle school and high school track and field athletes to figure out the best of the best. This year there were 14 middle schools and 9 different high schools involved.

The Cosmos have also awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships since 2000. It’s special being back at Fleming, considering the first Cosmos were held at the school back in 1966.

Franklin County girls would bring the title home in the women’s division with a final score of 117 points and Patrick Henry finished second at 89.5. On the men’s side, Patrick Henry scored 107 points to Franklin County’s 106.

All individual performances can be found here: MileSplit Live Results