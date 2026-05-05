Packers sign QB Tyrod Taylor and release Desmond Ridder

New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2), works out during an NFL football practice at The Grove in Watford, England, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Tyrod Taylor has signed with the Green Bay Packers as he gets an opportunity to back up quarterback Jordan Love in his 16th NFL season.

The Packers announced Monday they had added Taylor and released quarterback Desmond Ridder.

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Green Bay needed to find a new backup quarterback after Malik Willis joined the Miami Dolphins on a three-year, $67.5 million deal with $45 million guaranteed. The release of Ridder leaves Taylor and Kyle McCord as the two quarterbacks behind Love on the depth chart.

Taylor, who turns 37 on Aug. 3, has made 62 starts over 15 seasons. He made four starts last season with the New York Jets.

He also has played for the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and New York Giants. The Ravens selected Taylor out of Virginia Tech in the sixth round of the 2011 draft.

He has completed 61.8% of his passes for 13,033 yards with 73 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He also has rushed for 2,424 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Taylor reached the Pro Bowl with Buffalo in 2015.

Last season, Taylor went 80 of 134 for 779 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions for the Jets. He rushed for 143 yards and one touchdown.

The Packers opted for Taylor over Ridder, who started 17 games for the Atlanta Falcons from 2022-23 and made one start with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. The Packers had signed Ridder to their practice squad on Dec. 31 and put him on the active roster a week later.

Green Bay’s other backup option is McCord, who spent last season on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad after they drafted him in the sixth round in 2025.