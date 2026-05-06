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Sports

NCAA DIII Lax | Roanoke thumps Marymount 22-7 to advance

Spencer Pierce, WSLS Sports Anchor/Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Roanoke College def. Marymount in the opening round of the NCAA DIII Lacrosse Tournament (WSLS)

SALEM, Va. – Roanoke College men’s lacrosse program left no doubt in its NCAA Tournament opener, surging to a convincing 22-7 win over Marymount.

The Maroons jumped out to a 5-0 lead before the Saints scored their first goal. Roanoke’s leading scorer this season, lived up to his billing Wednesday. Julian Kammerman notched 5 goals, 2 assists while Tyler Schmelzer scored 4 goals.

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This proved to be the first ever meeting between Roanoke and Marymount.

The Saints had 26 turnovers and proved to be a big reason the Maroons more than doubled their number of shots on goal (42-17).

Up next, Roanoke advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament where the will play at Salisbury Saturday at 3 p.m.

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