ACC Softball Tournament | Mazzarone’s dominance sends Hokies to semifinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 3 seed Virginia Tech held on to defeat No. 6 seed Virginia 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Allstate ACC Softball Championship on Thursday, May 7, at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Virginia Tech’s Addison Foster got the scoring going in the bottom of the third when she laced a triple down the right field line and was able to race home on a Virginia throwing error to score the first run of the game. With a 1-0 lead, the Hokies scored their final two winning runs in the bottom of the fourth off of a pair of RBI doubles from Zoe Yaeger and Annika Rohs to extend the lead to 3-0 with three innings to play.

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Virginia loaded the bases in the top of the seventh, but was only able to push across one run to take the 3-1 loss.

VT’s Emma Mazzarone went the distance, striking out a career-high 14 batters and allowing just one run on four hits in 7.0 innings pitched.

The Hokies will take the field against No. 2 seed Duke in a semifinal showdown on ACC Network on Friday, May 8, at 3:30 p.m. ET.