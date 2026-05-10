Premier League: Villa only draws to hold up Champions League qualification bid. Forest almost safe

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Aston Villa in Burnley, England, Sunday May 10, 2026. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Aston Villa still has work to do to secure Champions League qualification. Nottingham Forest is almost safe from relegation.

Three days after meeting in the Europa League semifinals, Villa and Forest returned to Premier League action and neither got the win they really wanted.

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Villa was held 2-2 at already relegated Burnley and stayed in fifth place, four points above sixth-place Bournemouth in the race to finish in the top five and get into the Champions League. Both teams have two games left — and both still have to play title-chasing Manchester City.

Villa's players have another possible route into next season's Champions League: By winning the Europa League.

If they do that and finish fifth in the league, then the team that places sixth — currently Bournemouth, though Brighton is only two points further back — would also get into Europe's top competition.

Forest equalized in the 88th minute through England midfielder Elliot Anderson to grab a 1-1 draw with Newcastle and move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

If third-to-last West Ham loses to first-place Arsenal later, Forest will be mathematically safe. Arsenal will be desperate for a win to restore its five-point lead over second-place Man City.

In another game Sunday, Crystal Palace twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Everton.

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Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer