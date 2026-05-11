PWHL postpones Minnesota-Montreal Game 5 out of player safety illness concerns

Minnesota Frost forward lizabeth Gigure (18) reaches for the puck as Montreal Victoire goaltender Ann-Rene Desbiens (35) and Victoire defenseman Maggie Flaherty (91) defend during the third period of game 3 of a PWHL hockey semifinals game, Thursday, May 7, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

LAVAL, QC – The fifth and deciding game of the PWHL’s first-round playoff series between Minnesota and Montreal scheduled for Monday night has been postponed.

The league announced Game 5 between the Frost and Victoire would not take place in Laval, Quebec, as planned because of player safety concerns related to an illness. The PWHL said medical assessment has determined symptoms are not consistent with hantavirus.

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Two people with knowledge of situation told The Associated Press the illness is limited to Montreal.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the PWHL is not revealing that information.

It was not immediately clear when the game will now take place, though the league expects to provide an update within the next day.

“The decision was made following consultation with medical personnel and in accordance with the league’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of players, fans, staff and all those involved in the competition,” the PWHL said.

The winner will face the Ottawa Charge in the Walter Cup final after they defeated the Boston Fleet in the other first-round matchup. Minnesota won the title in each of the league’s first two years of existence and is going for a three-peat.

The PWHL said earlier in the day that Games 3 and 4 of the final at Ottawa were set for May 18 and May 20. It was also not clear if those dates would be affected by the postponement.

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AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey