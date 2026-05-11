W&L men’s, women’s lacrosse fall in heartbreakers

It was deja vu for Washington & Lee men’s and women’s lacrosse fans, as both teams lost to Christopher Newport in the NCAA tournament on Sunday. The women fell 8-7 in overtime while the men were downed 13-12.

On the men’s side, the Generals led 8-4 at the break, but the Captains outscored W&L 9-4 in the second half and netted the game-winning goal in the closing seconds to secure the comeback victory.

Washington and Lee finished the season with a 15-5 overall record, while Christopher Newport advances to the national quarterfinals at 18-2.

Earlier in the day on Sunday, the 11th-ranked W&L women’s team dropped an 8-7 overtime decision to No. 22 Christopher Newport at Watt Field.

The Generals controlled much of the contest and held a 6-3 halftime advantage before building a 7-4 lead late in the third quarter. Christopher Newport responded with four unanswered goals, including the overtime winner with 2:40 remaining, to complete the rally.

Kelly Polacek and Lara Baki each scored two goals for Washington and Lee.

The loss ended the women’s team season at 15-5 overall and marked Christopher Newport’s first NCAA postseason victory over the Generals after four previous tournament defeats.