42nd annual Scott Robertson Memorial Golf tournament returns this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2026 Scott Robertson Memorial Junior Golf Tournament will return to Roanoke Country Club from May 15-17, bringing together one of the nation’s premier collections of junior golf talent for three days of championship competition.

Tournament officials announced this year’s field will feature 180 elite junior golfers representing 32 states and six countries, including Canada, China, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, South Korea and the United States.

Widely regarded as one of the top junior golf tournaments in the country, the Scott Robertson Memorial has built a longstanding reputation for attracting many of the sport’s future collegiate and professional standouts. Organizers expect the 2026 field to once again include some of the top-ranked junior golfers from around the nation and internationally.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said tournament chairman John Newton. “Tom Robertson started it in memory of his son, Scott,and we are continuing to try to build on that tradition and strive for the excellence. We’ll have 180 players this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.Many in the top 50 ranked and in the top hundred. We got some great local kids that are playing and the talent field is unparalleled.”

Players will compete over 54 holes at Roanoke Country Club, a Donald Ross-inspired course known for its rolling terrain, demanding greens and championship-level layout.

Beyond the competition, the tournament also supports First Tee — Roanoke Valley, with all proceeds benefiting the organization’s mission of helping young people develop life skills through the game of golf.

Tournament officials said the event also provides a significant economic boost for the Roanoke Valley by bringing hundreds of visiting families, coaches and supporters to the area throughout the weekend.

The Scott Robertson Memorial has remained one of the region’s signature sporting events by emphasizing competition, sportsmanship and hospitality while continuing its tradition of showcasing some of junior golf’s brightest future stars.