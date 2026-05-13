High school hoops coaching changes at Glenvar, Franklin County

The offseason has brought coaching changes to two high school basketball programs in the Roanoke Valley, with Glenvar High School searching for a new boys basketball coach and Franklin County High School naming a new leader for its girls basketball program.

At Glenvar, the school announced the departure of boys basketball coach Hank Luton after a tenure marked by mentorship and player development.

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In a statement released by the school, Glenvar officials praised Luton for his dedication to student-athletes and the Highlanders program.

“Coach Luton has dedicated himself to the student-athletes of Glenvar, providing leadership, mentorship, and a strong commitment to the development of our basketball program,” the statement said. “His impact extends beyond the court, as he has helped shape the character and work ethic of the young men he has coached.”

School officials also highlighted the values Luton emphasized during his time with the program, including accountability, teamwork and personal growth.

“We are grateful for Coach Luton’s time at Glenvar High School and wish him and his family the very best in his future endeavors,” the statement continued.

Glenvar said it will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the boys basketball program.

Meanwhile, Franklin County High School announced the hiring of Tessa Hampton as the Eagles’ new girls basketball head coach.

Hampton arrives at Franklin County after serving as an assistant coach at Shenandoah University. She brings nearly six years of college coaching experience, including previous stops at DeSales University and Emory & Henry University.

A former player at Emory & Henry, Hampton was a four-year player for the Wasps and also enjoyed a decorated high school career at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School in North Carolina, where she was part of three state championship teams.

Franklin County officials welcomed Hampton to the Eagles family in the school’s announcement and expressed excitement about the future of the girls basketball program under her leadership.