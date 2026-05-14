Cave Spring girls soccer blanks Glenvar in battle of unbeatens

Two unbeaten teams - Cave Springs and Glenvar girls soccer - battled on Wednesday night, to the tune of a Knights 1-0 victory.

Cave Spring scored in the first half and continued to use their stout defense to blank the Highlanders throughout the game, including not giving up a shot on goal in the entire second half.

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The loss goes down as Glenvar’s first of the season, making them 15-1. They’ll turn around to take Radford next Wednesday at 6 p.m.

For Cave Spring, they’ll take on Hidden Valley on Friday at 5 p.m. in a quest to complete their perfect regular season.