Lynchburg baseball gears up to make championship run

The University of Lynchburg baseball team is gearing up for another trip to the NCAA tournament. The Hornets will make their sixth consecutive appearance when it hosts the regional round this weekend.

Lynchburg holds a record of 36-6-1 and finished as the ODAC runner up. Headlined by power hitters and even local talent, the Hornets are just three seasons removed from capturing their first ever national championship. But even with a solid season, the Hornets feel a bit overlooked.

“I think there’s some doubts about us out there after how we finished in the ODAC tournament and I love that,” said Sean Pokorak, a senior catcher. “I welcome that. I know everybody in that dugout welcomes that and if you overlook us, I think you’re going to regret it. I’m really excited to show what we’re capable of.”

“We can kind of go play loose and play fast, play hard, but just kind of relax and let the game come to us and for three years these guys have found a way to play their best baseball on the biggest stage,” said Head Coach Travis Beazley. “Hopefully we can put them in a position where they can do that again this year.”

Penn state-Behrend, Maryville College and Christopher Newport are also in this regional pod that will be played at City Stadium. The Hornets will open with Penn State-Behrend at 11 a.m. Friday. Maryville will play CNU in game two.