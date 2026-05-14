Roanoke Catholic signing day celebrates Celtics track and field athletes

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Catholic School celebrated four standout student-athletes as they officially signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level during a Signing Day ceremony.

The event recognized seniors Justinne Llavore, Sean O’Herron, Karly Smith, and Lillian Kessler for their outstanding achievements in track and field and their commitments to compete at the next level.

Justinne Llavore signed for Track and Field with Washington and Lee University. Llavore has earned All-State and All-Conference honors in Shotput and Discus and has played an integral role in helping lead Roanoke Catholic’s girls track and field team to back-to-back state championships.

Sean O’Herron signed for Track and Field with Washington and Lee University. O’Herron is a standout hurdler and multi-event athlete, holding multiple state titles and earning Blue Ridge Athletic Conference Athlete of the Year honors. He is also a Roanoke Catholic school record holder.

Karly Smith signed for Track and Field with Emory & Henry University. Smith has built a dominant career at Roanoke Catholic, earning multiple state titles in the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, and 55-meter hurdles while helping lead the girls team to back-to-back VISAA Division II State Championships.

Joining Karly at E&H will be Lillian Kessler. A distance specialist, Kessler has earned multiple 3200-meter victories, including first-place finishes at the Cosmopolitan Invitational, Emory & Henry Invitational, Cave Spring meets, and the Virginia Episcopal Invitational (2023), while contributing to the strength and consistency of Roanoke Catholic’s distance program.