Preakness Day is underway in a quiet scene at Laurel Park, which replaces Pimlico as host this year

Jeiron Barbosa, left, atop Wickeddivine, edges out Irad Ortiz Jr., right, atop Freeze the Fire, to win an undercard race ahead of the 151st running of the Preakness Stakes horse race, Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Laurel Park in Laurel, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

LAUREL, Md. – A quieter Preakness Day is underway at Laurel Park.

Previously a somewhat rowdy event with throngs of fans and live music on the infield, the second race of the Triple Crown is being contested in a more subdued atmosphere this year at Laurel. That's because Pimlico in Baltimore is being rebuilt.

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Laurel has a rich horse racing history, but its future is in doubt — it may be converted into a training facility. Attendance for Saturday's race has been capped at 4,800.

There's no possibility of a Triple Crown this year because Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo isn't running in the Preakness. Instead the morning-line favorite was Iron Honor at 9-2.

The race appears to be wide open, with Taj Mahal (5-1), Chip Honcho (5-1), Incredibolt (5-1) and Ocelli (6-1) also among the top picks in the 14-horse field. Ocelli finished third in the Derby as a 70-1 long shot, and Incredibolt was sixth. Robusta was 14th in the Derby and is a 30-1 shot in the Preakness.

Great White is a 15-1 shot after being scratched moments before the start of the Derby.

Taj Mahal, with trainer Brittany Russell, is a bit of a hometown favorite. He's won all three of his races, and all were at Laurel.

The Preakness is set to air on NBC and Peacock, with post time scheduled for 7:01 p.m. EDT.

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AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing