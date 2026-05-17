Harvey, Grace the latest Scott Robertson Memorial winners

ROANOKE, Va. – The 42nd annual Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament concluded Sunday at Roanoke Country Club with standout performances from some of the nation’s top junior golfers and several strong showings from local competitors.

Former Salem High School standout Kathryn Ha, last year’s Girls 15-18 champion, return to watch the action as the final round got underway on the greens and fairways of Roanoke Country Club.

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In the Girls 15-18 division, Alexa Phung delivered one of the best shots of the day on the par-4 ninth hole. Facing a putt from roughly 40 feet away, Phung rolled in a birdie to help secure a fourth-place finish at 2-under-par for the tournament.

Roanoke native and Missouri commit Alisa Davidova also impressed during the final round. Davidova shot a 1-under-par round Sunday that featured four birdies and an eagle, finishing tied for second overall.

Roanoke native and Missouri commit Alisa Davidova (WSLS)

Courtney Grace of Birmingham, Alabama, captured the Girls 15-18 title after shooting 2-under-par in the final round to finish the weekend at 6-under. Grace carded a clean round with only two bogeys on the day.

“I really just tried to make a lot of pars, just hit a lot of the greens,” Grace said. “My pace in putting was really good today, so I just tried to stay in my lane and focus on what I could and not try to worry about anyone else.”

Courtney Grace wins the SRM Girl 15-18 championship (WSLS)

The Boys 15-18 division ended in dramatic fashion with a playoff between Drake Harvey and Noah MacLauchlan.

On the first playoff hole at No. 18, Harvey buried a birdie putt from approximately 15 feet to apply pressure. MacLauchlan answered moments later with a birdie putt of his own from about 10 feet away to extend the playoff.

The tournament moved to a second playoff hole, where Harvey secured the championship after MacLauchlan recorded a double bogey. The Las Vegas native celebrated the victory in his final year of tournament eligibility, while his brother finished tied for third place.

“It was interesting,” Harvey said. “I mean, watching the guys come in, I thought there was a good chance that I could win it with one of them making a bogey, but he got a solid break and thankfully he didn’t make the first one, but going to the playoff I was just excited to have another chance to play in front of the crowd.”

In the Girls 14 & Under division, Autumn Solesbee of Stanley, North Carolina was the champion and Hudson Hurt of Raleigh, North Carolina was the Boys 14 & Under division champion.

For a complete look at results, click here.