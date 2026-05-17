Lynchburg baseball wins 4th straight Regional championship

The University of Lynchburg baseball team captured its fourth consecutive NCAA Division III regional championship Sunday, defeating Christopher Newport 11-4.

The Hornets (39-6-1) broke open a 4-4 game with a seven-run seventh inning to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals for the fourth straight season.

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Brandon Garcia sparked the rally with a walk and stolen base before Benton Jones and Jack Pokorak drew walks to load the bases. Quinn Madden delivered the decisive blow with a three-run double to left field. Madden later scored on a wild pitch, Kyle Flora added a two-run triple and Ryder Warren capped the inning with an RBI triple.

Christopher Newport scored first in the opening inning on an RBI single by Gus Croll, but Lynchburg answered in the bottom half when Pokorak singled home Jones to tie the game. The Captains regained the lead in the third inning on Aaron Maxie’s RBI single before the Hornets tied it again in the fourth on Flora’s RBI single.

Christopher Newport moved ahead 4-2 in the fifth inning on Maxie’s two-run double, but Lynchburg responded with RBI hits from Madden and Joe Munitz to even the score entering the seventh.

Madden finished with three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs to lead the Hornets offensively. Flora added three hits and three RBIs, while Warren contributed a pinch-hit RBI triple.

Trent Judd earned the victory in relief, tossing four scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out three. Starter Nick Mattfield gave up four runs over five innings.

Lynchburg outscored opponents 38-6 during the regional tournament, which included victories over Penn State Behrend, Maryville and Christopher Newport.

The Hornets will face East Texas Baptist, winner of the Marshall, Texas regional, in the NCAA Super Regional round May 23-24.