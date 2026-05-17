Neymar angry at being accidentally substituted in last match before Brazil announces World Cup squad

Santos' Neymar leaves the field after being substituted during a Brazilian Championship soccer match against Coritiba in Sao Paulo, Sunday, May 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

SAO PAULO – An apparent mistake by the fourth official forced Neymar off the field during Santos' 3-0 home loss to Coritiba in a Brazilian league match on Sunday, the last chance for the star striker to impress before Brazil's World Cup squad is announced.

The 34-year-old Neymar, who has struggled to be fit since he tore his ACL in October 2023, has tried for more than a year to show Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti he deserves a place in the squad.

Recommended Videos

The incident took place in the 65th minute, when Coritiba was already leading 3-0 and Neymar, whose form has improved in recent weeks, was having a quiet match for relegation-threatened Santos.

Neymar was on the field having his right calf sprayed by a doctor when the referee told him to go to the sidelines, where the treatment continued.

In a matter of seconds, the fourth official raised the substitution board which indicated that No. 10 — Neymar — would be leaving for Robinho Jr., who immediately stepped onto the pitch.

“I knew Robinho was coming in, but I wasn’t even watching it,” Neymar said. “I didn’t know I had been substituted, I had not seen the board. It was a very serious mistake by the officials, by the fellow who puts the numbers on the board.”

Santos coach Cuca and Neymar himself informed the fourth official and referee Paulo Cesar Zanovelli that a mistake had been made with defender Gonzalo Escobar — No. 31 jersey — the intended player to be substituted.

Zanovelli gave Neymar a yellow card for refusing to accept the substitution. The striker then took the official substitution request sheet and showed it to broadcasters at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, with Escobar's number on it instead of his own.

“It is a mistake (of the fourth official) indeed. But it wasn’t the reason why we lost, it would be unfair to place blame on this,” Santos coach Cuca said in a press conference.

Brazil's soccer confederation, which organizes the country's league, is yet to comment publicly about the incident.

Ancelotti will announce Brazil's squad on Monday in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazilian media reports said that Neymar's chances of being in the 26-player squad have increased recently because his inclusion is favored by other players who Ancelotti is certain to take to the World Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer