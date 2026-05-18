Aaron Rodgers hits the practice field after signing 1-year deal to stay with the Steelers

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) leaves the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar,File)

PITTSBURGH – Aaron Rodgers didn't waste time getting his 22nd NFL season started.

The four-time NFL MVP was on the field for voluntary organized team activities in Pittsburgh on Monday just minutes after signing a one-year deal with the Steelers.

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The signing reunites Rodgers with first-year Pittsburgh coach Mike McCarthy. The two worked closely together during a long partnership in Green Bay earlier in their respective careers, including a Super Bowl victory over Pittsburgh after the 2010 season.

The 42-year-old Rodgers guided Pittsburgh to an AFC North title last season, throwing for 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He seemed to embrace playing for a team whose football roots run deep, much as he did in Green Bay, and now he’ll be back to try and help the Steelers end a playoff victory drought that is nearly a decade old.

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