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Injured Madison Keys withdraws from French Open warmup tournament

Associated Press

FILE - Madison Keys of the U.S. plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open in Paris, on June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) (Christophe Ena, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

STRASBOURG – Madison Keys has withdrawn from a French Open warmup tournament because of an injury to her left thigh, organizers said on Monday.

The 19th-ranked American was scheduled to play at the Internationaux de Strasbourg this week, where she won the title in 2024.

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“I've decided it's best to withdraw from Strasbourg to get healthy and ready to compete in Roland Garros,” Keys said.

The French Open starts on May 24 in Paris. Keys made it to the semifinals at the clay-court Grand Slam in 2018. She retired from the final of the Clarins Trophy while leading Diane Parry 6-3, 3-3 on Sunday.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.