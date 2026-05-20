Dream 34 Elite relishing opportunity on Uncle Drew Circuit

ROANOKE, Va. – Summer basketball is in full swing for local athletes across the AAU circuit, and one Southwest Virginia program is making its mark on a national stage.

Dream 34 Elite, based in Danville, is competing in the inaugural Uncle Drew Circuit, a new grassroots basketball platform founded by NBA champion and All-Star Kyrie Irving. The program is the only team from Virginia selected to participate in the circuit.

The roster features players from across Southwest and Southside Virginia and is coached by Reginald Jeffries, a former mentee of the Wendell Scott Foundation. The team recently traveled to Dallas for the opening session of the circuit, posting a 3-1 record against national competition.

Jeffries said the opportunity has been a major step forward for the young program and the athletes involved.

“Gets no sweeter than hopping into AAU for your first year and being able to hop into a major circuit that just so happens to be endorsed by Kyrie Irving and the Deuce brand,” Jeffries said. “We’re just blessed to be able to find these unique opportunities for the people in the community and especially for the kids.”

Jeffries said the experience extended beyond competition, as players had opportunities to interact directly with Irving throughout the event.

“To not only meet Kyrie Irving, but have a chance to play in front of him and to be represented by his brand and by his gear and bring it back home and kind of be exclusive — you can’t ask for nothing more,” Jeffries said.

According to Jeffries, Irving spoke with the team on several occasions during the Dallas event and was courtside for many of Dream 34 Elite’s games. Jeffries said Irving was impressed with the level of talent coming from Southwest and Southside Virginia.

Dream 34 Elite is scheduled to continue play on the Uncle Drew Circuit with stops in Las Vegas and New Jersey in mid-July.

Jeffries’ full conversation will be featured on the upcoming season premiere of “Around the Way with EJ,” which is set to be released later this evening.